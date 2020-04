Hospitals are taking many steps to keep patients and employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. News Source 8’s Tom Dufton spoke with a staff member at Cary Medical Center to see what they are doing.

COVID-19 has meant some changes at hospitals throughout the country, including here in the County.

Dr. Regen Gallagher, the Chief Medical Officer at Cary Medical Center, says they started screening everyone that comes into the hospital as a precaution.