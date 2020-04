Cary Medical Center is now the first Hospital in Aroostook County that can do in house testing for COVID-19. News Source 8’s Tom Dufton spoke with the hospital to see how this will help them battle the pandemic.

A local hospital has made a big change in the fight against the Coronavirus.

Cary Medical Center can now do in house testing for COVID-19.

Dr. Regen Gallagher is the Chief Medical Officer at Cary Medical Center. She says they’ve been waiting on this since last month.