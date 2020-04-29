Local Nursing Home Continues Precautions in Light of COVID-19

Some of the COVID-19 outbreaks here in Maine have been at nursing homes. News Source 8’s Tom Dufton spoke with an administrator at the Caribou Rehab and Nursing Center to see what steps they are taking to continue to keep those inside safe.

Nursing homes are full of people considered high risk for complications should they contract COVID-19.

To protect everyone inside, the Caribou Rehab and Nursing Center has put several measures in place.

Philip Cyr, the Administrator at the Nursing Center says even employees are turned away if they show any symptoms of the virus.

