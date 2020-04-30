Local Stores React to Phase 1 of Janet Mills Plan to Reopen Maine Economy

As part of Governor Mills’ plan to reopen Maine’s economy, residents will be required to wear face cloth coverings in places where social distancing is hard to maintain, such as grocery or retail stores. News Source 8’s Tom Dufton spoke with store owners to see how they plan to keep up with this policy.

Beginning May 1st, people in the state of Maine will be required to wear face cloth coverings in places where social distancing is difficult. This will include grocery stores.

Josh Tweedie is the owner of the Mars Hill, Star City and Hillside IGA, and he says they will have to turn people away if they don’t wear masks.

