Local Teachers Parade Through Town To Show Support To Students

Since classrooms have been cleared because of COVID-19, students are learning remotely. Teachers say it just isn't the same as having the kids in class. We spoke with some teachers from Limestone about ways they are showing their students they miss them.

COVID-19 has forced schools to close down to prevent the spread of the disease. This has students learning from home instead of the classroom.

Libby Durepo is a kindergarten teacher at Limestone Community School, and she says parents tell her how much the kids miss her.

