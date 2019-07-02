Local healthcare providers encourage vaccinations

In the past several weeks, one pediatric case of the measles and nine cases of Hepatitis A have been confirmed. About six months prior to that there was an outbreak of the chicken pox. Vaccinations are the number one protection against each of these diseases, along with good hand hygiene.

Thomas Macharia, MD, an internal medicine provider and infectious disease specialist at Northern Light Primary Care in Presque Isle, points to the example of measles as to why that argument is not valid.

“The US officially eliminated measles in 2000, but since then a series of outbreaks have broken out when people from other parts of the world have traveled here and those not vaccinated have contracted the disease,” he explains. “The most recent outbreak, which started on the west coast, has now spread across the country.”

He reminds people that while the risks from vaccines are minimal and not life-threatening, the diseases that they prevent can be life-threatening.

Individual are also encouraged to talk to their primary care provider or pediatrician to learn about what vaccines are recommended or to determine which vaccines they or their children have already had. Providers can help catch patients up with any missed vaccinations and discuss any concerns a patient may have.

