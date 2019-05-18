Local heroes honored at annual breakfast

Super heroes aren't just popular at the movies.

They are part of our very own communities, and this morning, they were honored at the 21st annual Real Heroes Breakfast at the Stone Ridge Event Center in Presque Isle. It was coordinated by the Aroostook County branch of the American Red Cross. People of all ages and circumstances were saluted for their acts of courage and community service.

Mary Green Exe. Dir., Aroostook County American Red Cross, says

"I'm excited about the success of the Red Cross Heroes Breakfast...our 21st annual our biggest one not just in Aroostook County but the biggest one in the state I'm so proud all the staff and volunteers Job Corps and all the people that pitched in."

In addition to honoring County heroes, Joe Thomas, the Maine Fire Marshall, spoke about the continued need to promote the Red Cross's "Sound The Alarm" program, the goal of which is to place smoke detectors in every home in the state of Maine

