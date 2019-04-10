Many members of law enforcement from here in the County travelled downstate to attend the funeral of the Maine State Police Detective yesterday. The state honored and mourned Detective Ben Campbell...who died last week on I-95 while helping a stopped vehicle. News Source 8's Katie Zarrilli spoke with two County officials who attended yesterday's service.
Local law enforcement officials spoke with us about Detective Ben Campbell's Funeral on Tuesday
