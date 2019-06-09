Local man sentenced for possessing, transporting, and receiving child pornography

Bangor, Maine: A County man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release for possessing, transporting, and receiving child pornography. 21 year old Brandon Hosford of Easton, Maine, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court by Judge Lance E. Walker. He was also ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution. Hosford plead guilty on October 2, 2018.

According to court records, Hosford sent images over the internet on two occasions in October 2017 and received child pornography over the internet in November 2017. He was found in possession in April 2017 and January 2018. Some of the images Hosford possessed and transmitted depicted children under the age of 12.

The investigation was conducted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, the Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit, and the Presque Isle and Fort Kent Police Departments.

