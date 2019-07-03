Local police chief explains how someone can become a police officer

A strong desire to help others is what led Fort Kent Police Chief Tom Pelletier to a career in law enforcement. He's hoping others who have that same desire will also consider this kind of career.

Pelletier believes there has been a shortage of police across the nation. Fort Kent PD is also struggling to find police officers.

He adds that if you are interested in becoming a police officer, there are some steps that you have to take.

"They need a basic 200 hours course or the LEPS, Law Enforcement PreSchool in order to even work as a police officer. So, those are not offered in the local on a regular basis. Maybe two or three times a year. They just completed one in Bangor at Husson University. I believe theres another one coming up in August or September in Vassalboro at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy. So without that basic training, you can't work as a police officer," he said.

If you are interested in the training you need, visit the Maine Criminal Justice Academy website: https://www.maine.gov/dps/mcja/.