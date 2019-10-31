Local youth get a lesson in gun safety

Gun safety is a hot topic around the nation and a local organization is making sure they practice what they preach.

The Presque Isle fish and game club expanded their educational opportunities to teach local youth gun safety. Today, they hosted students from Danforth's East Grand School up in Presque Isle. The kids get school credit for the class and get certified in the process. The main goal is to get kids familiar with guns in a controlled environment where they learn to responsibly handle the weapons and to build interest in hunting. Something that an organizer said is missing from today's society.

"We're in a day in age where kids are not getting outside a lot of their time is on their phones and on the internet and playing on their lap tops the more we can do to get kids engaged in the outdoors hands on and um I can remember back in high school I used to go deer hunting before and after school and my 30 odd 6 was in the back of the vehicle right at school so things have changed but I don't think it's the guns that have changed and I think it's just good to get kids out there in a proper way and teach them safety and it's a good sport."

The class revolved around riflery and the fish and game club is planning on holding additional gun certification in the future.