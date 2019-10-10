London, Normandy and Paris Trip. Exploring Paris!

"Beautiful, beautiful city. I will say, what you've thought about, read about, seen of Paris, it is exactly what you've thought about, read about and will see. It is truly wonderful!" says Kippy Bracke, our Holiday Vacations tour guide. And after a beautiful visit to Claude Monet's home and garden's where we had the chance to see the water lilies that inspired his famous paintings...we arrived in Paris!

Coyle Peter Huntress had been to Paris before. "Paris was Paris. It was hustle and bustle and we saw a lot of things and did a lot of things! Kept us real busy!" he said.

Some of what kept us busy was a full city tour of Paris, where we saw landmarks like the arc de Triomphe, the Eiffel tower, Champs Elysees Avenue and Notre Dame Cathedral, even though it's still under construction after the devastating fire that took place earlier this year. After dark, we were able to take a Seine River Cruise, experiencing the City of Lights at night.

Traveler Todd Lavway really enjoyed the cruise. "That was very lovely. Seeing Paris, the city of lights at night is spectacular. All the different bridges and the statues and monuments are all lit up and the Eiffel Tower, I think every few minutes it twinkles and sparkles and it's like Christmas in September, it's spectacular!"

On the final day of our tour, we visited the Louvre Museum, seeing art work like the Mona Lisa, the Winged Victory, the coronation of Napoleon and the Venus de Milo. A full and amazing trip, rich with history, memories, laughter and of course, delicious food. I even tried escargo...aka...snails! They weren't bad!

Todd Lavway said "We had tour guides and the bus driver and it was very well set up, organized, managed, it all went well. Weather was good. The whole trip went well."

Sue Moreau also said the trip went really well, especially the "Great comradery, all of us and had a good time."

The 11 day trip wrapped up on September 26th. WAGM will be hosting two trips next year as well. The first is to Costa Rica and the Panama Canal. That will be taking place March 28th through April 6th of 2020. Then we will have a Scotland and Northern Ireland tour from September 22nd through October 2nd.