HOULTON, Maine Public works crews are still hard at work cleaning up after yesterdays storm.
With spring looming, this is the time of year that crews begin to stress over their budgets. Houlton's public works director says they've done well, but their overtime budget is heading into the red.
As for salt and sand, Houlton is within their budget, but they say nothing is certain when you're dealing with Mother Nature.
Long Winters Challenge Public Works Budget
HOULTON, Maine Public works crews are still hard at work cleaning up after yesterdays storm.