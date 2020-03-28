Loop bus service put on hold

In an effort to protect the public and staff, the Presque Isle Loop bus service has been temporarily put on hold. With more people practicing social distancing and avoiding being out in public, not as many people are using the service.

In a social media post, officials with the agency state: "Aroostook Regional Transportation System (ARTS). as of April 1, 2020, the PI Loop service will be suspended due to the lack of ridership and for the safety of all during the COVID-19 Pandemic."