Loring open house kicked off today

Loring air force base will come alive this weekend for the 25th anniversary of its closure. Former members of the base are visiting to remember the 51 years it was in operation.

“The significance of this event is that 25 years ago the base, after a long debate with the politicians and economists decided to close the base but still this is 25 years of remembrance of when Loring officially closed.”

Loring began operation in the early 1950s and continued until 1994 when the base shut down. Now 25 years after the closure those who served at the base are coming back to commemorate their time there.