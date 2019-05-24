Lothrop named principal at Limestone Community School

The new Limestone Community School board approved the hiring of Ben Lothrop as the school’s new principal at their regular board meeting Thursday night.

Lothrop will be on board July 1st, when the school officially withdraws from RSU 39. The Limestone Community School serves students in the community from grades pre-K-8.

Lothrop comes to the school with 20 plus years in education, in teaching, coaching, and as an administrator. He has been an associate principal/special education coordinator in Van Buren and an assistant principal at Mattanawcook Academy in Lincoln. Recently he has been the Varsity Girls’ Basketball coach in Ashland. He actually began his teaching career in the Limestone 18 years ago.

“I’m very excited to get started in Limestone,” Lothrop said. “The new district is in a great opportunity for me, and kind of takes me back to where I started in education, although there are a lot of new faces! I appreciate this opportunity and look forward to getting to know everyone and be part of ‘doing what’s best for kids.’ In the community.”

For the past three years, Lothrop has been the Human Resources Manager at the former Maibec Lumber mill in Masardis, an experience Lothrop says will serve him well as he gets back into education. “I have seen how important many skills are for today’s workforce, especially in Aroostook County. And I believe we need to start working on these skills at a young age if we’re going to keep more of our younger population from leaving smaller communities like Limestone and keep our economy thriving throughout the County. Good local schools are so important for kids! “

Lothrop earned his B.S. in education from the University of Maine – Presque Isle and his Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from the University of Maine. He has also taken and taught several classes at the University of Maine – Fort Kent. Earlier in his career, he worked in journalism for The Star-Herald newspaper in Presque Isle.

Lothrop resides in Ashland with his daughter, Emilee Lothrop, and has two other daughters, Ashlee Peters and Kylee Lothrop, and three grandchildren. He is an avid hunter, and loves to spend time at his camp and cheering for the Red Sox! He is also a current member of the Maine Principals’ Association and the United Way Board of Directors. He also serves on the Ashland Town Council.