Mars Hill to replace culverts to address spring runoff

Flooding concerns aren't limited to areas with rivers and streams, spring runoff from higher elevations can be a problem as well.

In Mars Hill, a lot of snow is great for skiing Mars Hill Mountain, but come spring, all that snow has to go somewhere. Town Manager David Cyr says in recent years, spring runoff from the mountain has created drainage issues in some locations. Cyr says part of the problem are culverts that are either too small to handle the flow or are damaged, preventing the water's passage.

"We've identified culverts in and around - all the way around the mountain that are - some of them are too bad, some of them are chronic problem areas for us, so we're having the - we're having the water sheds evaluated, with recommendations on pipe sizes. Part of our problem is that the existing pipes are too small, so we will - as we replace them, we will put in the proper sized culvert."

Work will begin this summer on replacing culverts affected by mountain runoff but isn't expected to be completed this year. Culverts throughout the community will be inspected, with plans to upgrade them as necessary.