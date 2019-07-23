MDEA agents arrested a 43-year-old Blaine resident after seizing heroin valued at over $70,000.

MDEA agents arrested 43-year-old Blaine resident Stacy Clayton on Monday afternoon, for the second time in a week, after seizing heroin valued at over $70,000.

On Thursday (7/18), as part of an ongoing MDEA investigation, MDEA agents, assisted by Aroostook County Sheriff's Deputies, Maine State Troopers and US Border Patrol Agents served a search warrant at Clayton's residence on the Pierce Road in Blaine. Clayton was not home at the time. Agents seized a small amount of heroin, a large safe they were unable to open at the home, two rifles and a loaded .45 caliber handgun. Clayton, who has a prior felony drug conviction, is prohibited from possessing firearms. Following the service of the warrant, agents approached Clayton, in Presque Isle, and arrested her. Clayton had a small amount of methamphetamine in her possession at the time of her arrest. MDEA agents impounded Clayton's vehicle, obtained another search warrant and seized a few more grams of heroin. Clayton was taken to the Aroostook County Jail where she was charged with trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin and methamphetamine, and possession of firearms by a prohibited person (felon). She subsequently posted bail and was released.

On Monday (7/22) MDEA agents served another search warrant on the locked safe taken from Clayton's home and cut their way inside. Agents recovered more than 350 grams of heroin and a 9-millimeter handgun. Armed with that new evidence agents went back to Blaine and arrested Clayton again, charging her with aggravated trafficking in heroin – a Class A offense. Clayton posted bail once again and is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on September 18, 2019. The aggravating factors include Clayton’s previous felony drug conviction, the presence of firearms with the drugs and the quantity of drugs involved. Anyone of the three is sufficient to aggravate the drug offense to a Class A felony, punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

The conservative retail value of the heroin seized during this investigation is more than $70,000.