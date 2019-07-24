MDEA charges Lagrange father and son with drug trafficking

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says a father and son from Lagrange face drug charges in court July 24th, following their arrest in Waterville Monday.

As part of an ongoing MDEA investigation, drug agents, State Police and Waterville Police stopped a 2008 Chevy Silverado pickup that was traveling south on I-95 in Waterville. The occupants of the vehicle were 24-year-old Lloyd MacFarlane, Jr. and his father, 55-year-old Lloyd MacFarlane Sr., both from Lagrange. A search of the truck found over 400, 30 -milligram Oxycodone tablets that were going to be resold. Both were arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs.

MDEA Agents then searched the home the men share on Medford Road in Lagrange, seizing additional Oxycodone, 11 firearms – two of which were loaded handguns - and just under $30,000 in cash, likely the proceeds from drug sales. In addition to the drugs, guns and money, MDEA seized the truck and will seek criminal forfeiture of the vehicle.

Both men remain in the Kennebec County Jail and will make an initial court appearance today in Augusta. The street value of the drugs exceeds $15,000.