MDOT plans traffic audit to address concerns about Caribou intersection
CARIBOU, Maine - The Connector was completed a few years ago, allowing motorists to bypass Caribou, and continue travel on Route 1 or Route 161. But since its completion, there've been a number of accidents, including two that occurred within the past week. Bob Watson, Director of Region 5 of the MDOT, says that's why his agency is looking to work with other departments to find a solution to traffic concerns in that area.