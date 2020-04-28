MMG Insurance donates $10,000 to ACAP in support of COVID-19 relief for Aroostook County families

(PRESQUE ISLE, MAINE) - MMG Insurance has given $10,000 to the Aroostook County Action Program (ACAP) to assist children and families in Aroostook County experiencing COVID-19 related hardship. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented heightened food insecurity, job loss, and forced the temporary closure of schools and other public services, increasing the need for assistance. ACAP provides the people of Aroostook County with services and resources in the areas of community health, early childcare and education, energy and housing, and workforce development. In the wake of COVID-19, ACAP has expanded their services in response to the increased hardship experienced.

Funds donated by MMG will be used to support the expanded work ACAP is coordinating to provide safe and warm homes, nutritious meals, educational supplies, and other basic necessities to families across Aroostook County during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are appreciative of the opportunity to assist our neighbors and friends in Aroostook County during these unprecedented times,” states Larry Shaw, MMG president and CEO. “ACAP provides essential services to our communities, and with the closure of schools

and other public services due to COVID-19, we felt compelled to support ACAP’s efforts to secure basic necessities for children and to provide a safety net for families during this time of incredible need.”

“This investment in our community by MMG Insurance will be put to immediate use to support County families with children finding themselves in need of assistance during these unprecedented times. ACAP is proud to partner with MMG to ensure a vital safety net exists

for families experiencing a hardship as a result of COVID-19. Aroostook County is fortunate to have MMG leadership and staff so invested in our community. Not only do they commit financial resources to enrich our region’s quality of life, their people are engaged civically and volunteer countless hours to make life better in northern Maine,” says Jason Parent, Executive Director/CEO Aroostook County Action Program.