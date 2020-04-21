MMG Insurance donates $25,000 to Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine in support of COVID-19 relief for Aroostook County

(PRESQUE ISLE, MAINE) - In support of relief for COVID-19 related food insecurity in Aroostook County, MMG Insurance has donated $25,000 to Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine. The Food Bank is the largest hunger-relief organization in Maine and distributes food to over 30 food pantries and meal sites in Aroostook County.

Aroostook County has on average 10,620 food insecure residents (15.4% food insecurity rate). That number is even greater for Aroostook County children, where 1 in 4 children are in need of food daily. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased this difficult situation due to growing unemployment rates, supply chain issues, and the closure of schools and other public services. MMG is proud to assist Good Shepherd Food Bank in its incredible efforts during this difficult time.

“During these unprecedented times we felt compelled to support our Aroostook County neighbors and friends by aiding in hunger-relief efforts,” states Larry Shaw, MMG president and CEO. “Good Shepherd Food Bank is an essential resource to the state of Maine and we are appreciative of their efforts to support Mainers in this time of incredible need.”

“We are channeling all of our efforts to be a strong resource for our state,” said Kristen Miale, president of Good Shepherd Food Bank. “In a recent survey of our over 450 partner agencies, 70% are reporting an increase of Mainers seeking help from them. Seeing this need and following CDC guidelines, we shifted our distribution model to prepacked emergency food boxes. We are so grateful for MMG’s donation as it will help purchase the food needed to supply these boxes.”

Individuals and organizations interested in supporting the Good Shepherd Food Bank may donate online at www.feedingmaine.org or over the phone at 207-782-3554 ext.1142.

