Students in Aroostook County are in the final weeks of the school year. It was a challenging one for the teachers and students.
They started the year in the classroom and ended the year with virtual learning . Stephen Durham takes a look at the transition and what happens to summer school.
MSAD 1 Ready for Virtual Summer School
Posted: Wed 7:32 PM, May 27, 2020 |
Updated: Wed 7:33 PM, May 27, 2020
