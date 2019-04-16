MSAD 1 hosting escape room at the mall

The snow is melting, ushering in mud season. So when the yard's too messy for play, what other options are available for kids to have fun?

The Easter Bunny has been in Presque Isle lately and says when it's too muddy to be outside, you can find fun for all ages at the Aroostook Centre Mall. This year the mall has teamed up with MSAD 1 Adult Education, to offer an escape room.

"The train is running and new this year, the bounce houses. Man, those are fun! Also new this year the Hogwart's Escape Room, sponsored by MSAD number 1, the Adult and Community Education. Wow, is that fun. Clues and puzzles for everyone to solve."

Proceeds from the escape room the MSAD 1 program. Spring Fling festivities take place each Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 3 p.m., during April and May, as well as school vacation week.