MSAD 1 school farm continues tradition of planting flower baskets on Main Street and Riverside

Flowers are certainly a sign of summer. This year, the MSAD 1 School farm continued the tradition of putting flower baskets out on Main Street and Riverside.

According to the Farm manager for MSAD 1 School farm, they have planting the flowers for the last 8 to 10 years. He says that they ordered their flowers in July of the previous year and they arrive around the end of January or first of February. Despite the pandemic, they still decided to plant them.

"I think it's a sense of ownership in the community and bringing a sense of normalcy back even during a pandemic that things are somewhat normal and we get to see the things we normally see"

The flowers will be out until Labor day.