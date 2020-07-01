MSAD 1 Food Service Program Heats up for The Summer

Each year, MSAD 1 does a summer food service program to provide meals for children under the age of 18 while school isn’t in session. Today they started the program. Stephen Durham has the story.

Food Service Director Contact: 207 764 0792

Leave a message and she will get back to you as soon as possible.

Location of Meal Sites and Times:

Greenbrier Apartments 10:40 -10:55 AM

Birch Street Apartments 11:00 -11:20 AM

Ray View Manor (Carmichael Street) 11:30 - 11:45 AM

Helen Noreen Apartments 11:30 - 11:45 AM

Micmac Drive 11:00 - 11:20 AM

Pine Street Elementary 11:00 - 11:20 AM

Presque Isle HS 11:30 - 11:45 AM

Sargent Family Community Center 11:30 - 11:45 AM(Ends August 7th)

Mapleton Recreation at Mapleton Elementary 11:45 AM - 12:15 PM Ends August 7th

Bridgewater Rec. Center 12:00 - 12:30 PM (Ends Aug. 7th)

Easton Rec. Center 11:30 AM -12:00 PM (Ends Aug. 7th)

Mars Hill Community Gazebo 12 Maple Street 11:45 AM - 12:15 PM (Ends Aug. 7th)

A breakfast meal will be offered at lunch time for the following day.

