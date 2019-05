Greenlaw will begin as assistant superintendent on July 1st and then take over full time on January 1st, 2020.

Dr. Gehrig Johnson is MSAD 1's superintendent. Maine School Administrative District No.1 serves the primary and secondary educational needs of the city of Presque Isle and surrounding towns of Chapman, Castle Hill, Mapleton, and Westfield. M.S.A.D.#1 is Northern Maine’s largest school district