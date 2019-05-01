MSSM's dean of enrollment talks about what makes the school successful

One of our high schools right here in Aroostook County is ranked number 2 in the nation by the US News Best High Schools. An exciting honor for the Maine School of Science and Mathematics in Limestone!

The schools are ranked based on their performance on state-required tests, graduation rate, and how well they prepare students for college.

MSSM's Dean of Enrollment Alan Whittemore says it's an awesome feeling.

He says it takes a ton of work to achieve this ranking and says one big reason for the success is the school's location.