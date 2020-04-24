Madawaska Boost program benefits small businesses impacted by mandated closures

A partnership between the Town of Madawaska, the town's Economic and Community Development office, and the St. John Valley Chamber of Commerce is injecting money into the local economy during this time of mandated closures. Buyers paid half, with donors - including the town, area businesses and individuals - providing matching funds. Thus a $25 purchase got the recipient $50 worth of service or merchandise at participating facilities. Nearly 450 certificates were sold.

"It was a huge success. We had 39 businesses that opted in. And within a few hours, we had reached our limit. Within those few hours on the 20th, we infused $20,000 into our economy here in Madawaska," says Sharon Boucher, Executive Director of the St. John Valley Chamber of Commerce.

