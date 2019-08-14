Madawaska Route 1 under construction

U.S. Route 1 in Madawaska is undergoing a few improvements, but serious upgrades won't take place until after construction of the international bridge is completed.

Main Street is a flurry of activity, as the community prepares to celebrate its 150th anniversary. The town's water and sewer projects will be completed this year, but it's road work that has motorists concerned. Town Manager Gary Picard says people are getting anxious to see an end to it all. While the road is the state's responsibility, town officials have stepped up, offering to help fund part of the project.

There'll be a lot of wear and tear on Main Street in the coming months, as work begins in earnest on the bridge. Picard says this year's improvements are just a temporary fix. The bridge project is expected to take at least two years to complete. Picard says once the bridge is finished, the state will make improvements to Route 1 as necessary in the community.

