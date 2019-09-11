Madawaska incident ends peacefully

At approximately 3:20 p.m. on September 10th, the Madawaska Police Department was dispatched to an apartment on Main Street in reference to an individual having a Posttraumatic Stress episode.

The responding officer made contact with the 30-year-old subject, who informed the officer that he wanted to initiate a confrontation with law enforcement officers to have Officers shoot him.

Madawaska Police Chief Ross Dubois says a perimeter was set up around the apartment building by several different law enforcement agencies. After attempts to speak with the subject failed, it was decided to scale back the number of officers at the scene in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., officers were able to make contact with the individual, and determined it was safe to make entry into the apartment. The subject was taken into protective custody without incident.

Chief DuBois says “When we send our youth off to war, we need to do a better job at making sure our veterans receive the services they need when they return. We are considering this a medical issue and will not be pursuing any criminal charges at this time.”

