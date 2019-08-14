With the new international bridge underway, Madawaska officials are hoping improved traffic flow will result in more visitors - using all modes of transportation.
Town Manager Gary Picard says it's bound to draw people. He says the Maine DOT has been working with the town to consider the needs of the community. While the request for an additional lane for recreational vehicles was turned down, an alternative plan will make the new bridge more usable by motorists and recreational vehicle operators.
Madawaska international bridge underway
