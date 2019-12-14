Madawaska official speaks out against cyberbullying

A Madawaska official is speaking out against bullying, both on and off the internet.

Donald Chasse, Chairman of Madawaska's Board of Selectmen, took time during the public comment portion of the December 12th meeting to speak as a citizen, not a town representative. He spoke out against recent comments aimed at the town managers and others in the community.

"I denounced the cyberbullying that's occurring - that's attacking these employees for no reason at all - all false statements. I'm trying to be nice - all lies. And - and I've asked the people - you know, I'm gonna stand up to them. I'm not gonna let them bully, you know, especially when I know they're lies. And I've asked other members of our community to stand forward - to stand up and be counted also."

Chasse says it's easy to post things on social media, without having all the facts. But those comments spread and get distorted, with innocent people getting hurt in the process. He says Madawaska is better than that and he hopes people think before they post in the future.