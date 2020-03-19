Madawaska officials take steps to ensure safety of staff and the public

Madawaska's Board of Selectmen held a special meeting on March 17th, voting unanimously to implement several measures designed to lessen the risks posed by the coronavirus.

"We've closed off all - pretty much all of our public facilities to public access - Sewer Department, Public Works, Safety Complex, the Rec Department is closed to all activities and to the public, our fitness center's closed as well, Town Office is going to be closed to through-the-door traffic," says Town Manager Gary Picard.