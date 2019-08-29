Another Aroostook County town is looking to make a splash

The story of downtown is tough everywhere, but we're making efforts to revitalize our downtown and things are looking up.

Madawaska is just one of many County towns working to bring new life to their communities. Town Manager Gary Picard says downtown revitalization started this year with phase 1, including LED lighting upgrades, pocket parks, and a parking area in the center of downtown. Next year, phase 2 will include sidewalk and other improvements. Town officials are also considering constructing a splash pad.

Presque Isle was the first in Aroostook to construct a splash pad. This was its first summer of operation, providing a fun way for youth to cool off. Chris Beaulieu, Director of Recreation and Parks, says it was a nice addition to Riverside and has boosted interest in downtown.

He adds, "We've seen a lot of communities outside of Presque Isle bring kids in, so I think that's a - that's, you know, a good thing, 'cause it helps bring some more money into the city."

City officials are willing to share their knowledge of splash pads to help other towns thinking about adding one to enhance their communities.

Beaulieu says sharing ideas and information is one way County towns are working together to make life better for citizens.