Maine will receive 1.6 million dollars in grant money to help boost the opportunities at state parks and other recreation locations. According to US Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, the money will come from the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Bernhardt also says the money will be used "to rehabilitate and improve infrastructure" at the parks and other recreation areas.
State Parks and Recreation Areas in Maine to receive grant money
Posted: Sun 12:14 PM, Sep 08, 2019 |
Updated: Sun 12:19 PM, Sep 08, 2019