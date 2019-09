Jessica Meir, of Caribou, took her first trip to the International Space Station launching from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan this morning at 9:57am.

Meir launched with a Russian cosmonaut and an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates. She'll return in 2020.

Meir, a flight engineer and co-pilot of the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft, says she wanted to be an astronaut since she was five and hopes to get the opportunity to go on a spacewalk.