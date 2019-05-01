Maine Becomes First State in Nation to Ban Disposable Foam Food Containers

Maine has become the first state in the nation to ban disposable foam food containers under a bill signed into law Tuesday by Governor Janet Mills. The new law seeks to curb harmful foam pollution that threatens health of people, wildlife, and the environment.

The new ban on disposable foam food containers will become effective on January 1, 2021. Plastic foam food containers are among the top 10 most commonly littered items in the U.S. and more than 256 million pieces of disposable foam cups, plates, bowls, platters, and trays are used every year in Maine.

However, foam cannot be recycled in Maine and often ends up contaminating recycling loads, which costs towns money.

More than 150 municipalities or regions have banned disposable foam food containers, including 15 towns in Maine.