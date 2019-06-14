Maine CDC Announces Possible Hepatitis A Exposure in Presque Isle

The individual served food and drink at the Mai Tai Restaurant while infectious on May 26, 2019 and June 2, 2019.

Maine CDC recommends that anyone who ate or worked at the Mai Tai Restaurant in Presque Isle between 11:00am and 4:30pm on June 2, 2019 receive hepatitis A vaccine by Sunday, June 16, as there is a 14-day window during which prophylaxis is effective after exposure.

Anyone who visited the restaurant between 11:00am and 4:30pm on May 26, 2019 is outside the window for which prophylaxis is recommended but should watch for symptoms and seek medical attention if symptoms develop.

Individuals with compromised immune systems or children under 12 months old who visited the restaurant during this time may benefit from hepatitis A immune globulin (IG), upon consultation with their health care providers.

Health care providers are encouraged to remain vigilant for hepatitis A infection in persons with consistent symptoms.

Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable, contagious liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus.

Symptoms range from mild illness to a severe sickness that requires hospitalization and can last several months.

Most adults with hepatitis A have a sudden onset of symptoms such as tiredness, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, dark urine, and jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes).

Most children younger than six years of age do not have symptoms or have an unrecognized infection. The best way to prevent hepatitis A infection is to get vaccinated.

