Maine CDC COVID 19 update
24 new COVID 19 cases are being reported for the state since yesterday with two additional deaths. This brings the total cases to 3,397 according to the Maine cdc. 2,751 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 107 deaths with the virus. Aroostook County has had 24 cases of COVID 19. 17 of those 24 cases has recovered from the virus.