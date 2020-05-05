Maine's CDC Director talks about testing in the state

"Here's what I think about what our testing numbers should be. The first is let's get a sense at base lien where we are right now. And one of the ways we do that from an epidemiological perspective, is to look at the percentage of tests that are coming back positive. Right now our positive rate is over five per cent that means for every 100 tests that we send out that get ordered in the state about five or six, maybe seven are positive. If you compare that to other states where the positive rates are 10-15-25 per cent, Maine is doing better. What do I mean by that? The positive rate tells us how wide of a net we're casting. So this low positively level five, six, seven percent, it's one of those situations where the lower we are, the better we are." Dr. Shah, Maine CDC Director