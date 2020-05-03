As of the 11:45 Update from Maine CDC, there has been 1,185 confirmed cases in Maine. 706 of those cases have recovered. There is one more death due to the coronavirus in the state bringing the total to 57 deaths.
There remains 2 active cases of coronavirus in Aroostook County.
Maine CDC Reports 33 More Cases in Maine on Sunday
Posted: Sun 12:09 PM, May 03, 2020
