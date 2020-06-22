Maine CDC Urges Anyone Who Was In Contact with EMS Employees Who Tested Positive in Houlton, to Get Tested Themselves

As part of the investigation, covid 19 testing is being offered at Houlton Regional Hospital.

As you can see, vehicles were lined up down the street by the hospital today as people waited to get tested.

Doctors wore full PPE and swabbed patients one at a time after asking them if they are showing symptoms.

The tests will be taken to Augusta and the results will be turned around in 20 hours.

The CEO of Houlton Regional Hospital says the CDC estimates between 120 and 200 people may be affected by this outbreak.

Anyone that thinks they may have been exposed is asked to call ahead so they can preregister for the testing. Testing will be available Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 am to 2 pm. On Wednesday they will determine if more testing days are necessary.

Call 207-532-2900