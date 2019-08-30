Maine CDC confirms Eastern Equine Encephalitis case in York county

Eastern Equine Encephalitis has made its way into Maine.

The Maine CDC was alerted late on the afternoon of Friday August 30th, of a positive test for EEE in a horse in York County. According to the CDC, the horse, which was not vaccinated against the disease, was euthanized. This is the first case of a horse contracting EEE in Maine since 2013.

The CDC is reminding people that EEE is a virus that is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. “EEE, which is carried by mosquitoes, is a fatal, viral disease in horses. The virus can affect human beings if they are bitten by mosquitoes that carry the virus,” said Dr. Michele Walsh, Maine State Veterinarian. “People cannot acquire EEE infection from sick animals, only from the bite of an infected mosquito.”

“This positive result confirms that mosquitoes carrying the virus are present in Maine, which is the reason why Maine CDC urges the state’s residents and visitors to take precautions to protect themselves and their animals from mosquito bites,” said Nirav D. Shah, Director of Maine CDC. “We want everyone to take precautions while enjoying themselves this holiday weekend.”

Public health officials in other northeastern states have seen evidence of a very active season for EEE and some evidence of mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus. There have been no confirmed cases of EEE or WNV in humans in Maine this year. The last case of EEE involving a human in Maine was in 2015.

Human infection with EEE virus can cause serious illness affecting the brain. Some persons infected with EEE have no obvious symptoms. In those persons who do develop illness, symptoms -- which typically appear between three and 10 days after a bite -- range from mild flu-like illness to high fever, headache, stiff neck, and decreased consciousness. Approximately one in every three individuals who are infected with EEE die and many of those who recover experience lasting health problems. Individuals with symptoms suggestive of EEE infection should contact their physician immediately. No human vaccine against EEE and WNV infection is available. There is no specific antiviral treatment for EEE or WNV infections.

