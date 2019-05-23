First case of measles confirmed in Maine

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting the first case of measles in Maine this year. Maine CDC confirmed the case on May 20th, 2019. The case involves a school aged child from Somerset County. The child was vaccinated, did not have any serious complications, and is fully recovered from the disease. Maine CDC is working with the family and clinicians to identify exposed contacts and to assess contacts for evidence of immunity. Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness caused by a virus. Maine clinicians are asked to encourage vaccination and increase surveillance for rash illness suggestive of measles to identify early potential cases and prevent the spread of disease in Maine.