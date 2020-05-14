Maine CDC director explains what it means to be recovered from COVID 19

Maine's CDC director recently spoke about what being recovered from the coronavirus actually means.

"To be recovered means that you've met the US CDC criteria for being recovered which says you have had to have had no symptoms for a certain number of days after you started feeling bad and Maine CDC epidemiologists our contact tracers, the contact tracers touch base with every single positive case from time to time to see how they are doing and it's the contact tracers that make the final call as to when someone has met the criteria for recovery."

Dr. Shah says they are continuing to keep tabs on patients who have recovered to get a sense of any long term effects the virus might have.