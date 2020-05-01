Maine CDC director says people need to continue to practice social distancing even while wearing face coverings

"The purpose of face coverings is to protect other people from you as Governor Mills has noted my face covering protects you, and your face covering protects me from you. Why now, well as we move toward reopening the stages of reopening we invariably know that there will be more folks outside. More folks in different settings, whether that's at the hair salon, dog groomer, or car dealership, there will be more additional individuals outside, as opposed to strictly being inside. The concept behind it, is as the state moves to liberalize some of the rules, we also want to make sure we simultaneously putting into place common sense measures to remind people to stay safe because we know there will be more person to person interaction."