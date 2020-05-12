Maine CDC director says they will keep a close eye on data as Rural Reopening Plan gets underway

This week retail stores are able to reopen their doors with some restrictions in place. Dr. Shah says Maine CDC continues to keep tabs on the data as things progress.

(Dr. Shah) “For example, if we were to detect just hypothetically speaking something like a spike in cases or potentially a spike that generated community transmission we would have to reevaluate whether we would want to continue down that path. We’re continuing our analysis of the data because we want to make sure that if a secondary spike were to occur that we’re able to spot it and able to take policy steps accordingly.”

The 12 counties that are part of the rural reopening plan has had no community transmission. Next Monday, Restaurants are permitted to open with added health and safety precautions.

