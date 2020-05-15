Maine CDC director talks about PPE in the state

"We continue our work to distribute personal protective equipment across the state just today alone our team in concert with the department of transportation is pushing out 106 thousand pieces of PPE to facilities and locations across the state. The bulk of the deliveries today are actually cloth face coverings however, overall we have continued to work to push out other types of personal protective equipment to healthcare facilities state wide, thus far, by the end of today we will have fulfilled about 1624 orders for PPE across the state." Dr. Shah, Maine CDC Director