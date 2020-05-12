Maine CDC director talks about when it's best to test for COVID 19

Last week Governor Mills announced the state will now be able to increase COVID 19 testing. Dr. Shah says as they've learned more about the virus they now have a better idea when tests will be most accurate.

"What we know about Coronavirus is that the test can become positive about two days or so after someone gets exposed, for some people it might be shorter, for other people it might be longer, but on average it takes the virus about two days to reproduce enough so that the blood tests that we use can actually pick it up and detect it in the body."

As of last count, 22,092 people have had negative test results in the state of Maine.